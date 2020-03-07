Real Madrid vs. Real Betis: La Liga preview, live stream, how to watch online, TV channel, news

Real Madrid entered the weekend in first place in La Liga, but Los Blancos have to win on Sunday against Real Betis to finish there at the end of Matchday 27. Barcelona's win on Saturday over Real Sociedad on a late Lionel Messi penalty kick lifted the club back into first place, putting Real behind the eight ball. real is 16-8-2 on the season with 56 points, while Betis is getting close to the drop zone with its 7-9-10 record.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Sunday, March 8 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin - Seville, Spain

TV: beIN Sports | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: Real Madrid -120; Draw +300; Betis +290 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Beating Barcelona was a great response to the losses against Manchester City and Levante, but now it's all about building on it. They've got a tricky schedule coming up and have to take care of the games they are expected to win because Barcelona likely will. The big question is whether they can overcome their injuries, like Eden Hazard's ankle problem, to keep the league title within their sights.

Real Betis: No wins in their last five has derailed what was expected to be a promising season. This team has a lot of talent and has brought in quality players, but rarely are they on the same page. That has resulted in the team winning just seven of its 26 league games so far and putting the club in danger of relegation if the form doesn't improve. Against a team like Real Madrid, they must focus on defense and try to squeeze out a point.

Real Madrid vs. Real Betis prediction

Real gets off to a fine start with two goals in the first half and holds on in the end.

Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Betis 1