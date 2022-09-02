It's No. 1 vs. No. 2 in La Liga on Saturday as Real Madrid host Real Betis on Matchday 4. They are the only two clubs to have started a perfect 3-0-0 with first place on the line in what could be a highly entertaining showdown. Manuel Pellegrini gets to face his former club in Los Blancos with so much momentum for both teams entering this match. Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Sept. 3 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds: Real Madrid -230; Draw +380; Betis +575 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Real Madrid: No injuries or suspension of note for Real, and nobody is at risk of a suspension. But Toni Kroos and Luka Modric should be fresh for this game after not going the full 90 minutes in the 3-1 win at Espanyol last time out.

Betis: Martin Montoya has continued to deal with an Achilles injury that has seen him miss 32 games, out since January. Meanwhile, creative midfielder Sergio Canales has missed the first three games of the season with a muscle strain.

Prediction

Los Blancos get a goal in each half, one from Vinicius Jr. and another from Karim Benzema, to remain in first place with a perfect record. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Betis 0