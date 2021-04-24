Real Madrid failed to move into first place in the La Liga after drawing at home to Real Betis on Saturday, 0-0. Los Blancos had their chances to win and dominated the ball as expected, but they lacked sharpness in the final third. The club still remains in second place in the league with five games to go.

But how did each Real Madrid player perform in this one? Here are our player ratings for the match for every starter, substitute and manager.

All ratings are out of 10, and the higher the number the better. A zero would be a first-minute red card. A 10 would be like a dominant hat trick.

Real Madrid ratings

Name Minutes How did they do? Rating (GK) Thibaut Courtois 90 Only had to make two saves, one which came from close and a narrow angle that he handled well. Had to worry about crosses more than anything. Denied Borja Iglesias with a fortunate save in the second half. 6 (DEF) Nacho 90 The defender was a bit overpowered at time by Betis' strength but held his own and didn't make any mistakes. Continues to be a reliable piece in this defense. 6 (DEF) Eder Militao 90 Struggled in the air and didn't close down well enough, nearly costing his team. Not the worst performance, but he will have to be better in Champions League this week if he plays. 5 (DEF) Raphael Varane 90 Dominated his duels, was a sure thing in the air and timed his challenges well. If anything his accuracy heading the ball out was a tad off. 6 (DEF) Dani Carvajal 68 Had three clearances but didn't have to worry about a whole lot. Got forward well but lacked sharpness. Was taken off for the final 22 minutes. 5 (MID) Casemiro 90 The strongest player defensively. Was physical, led his team with three tackles and recovered the ball with ease at times. Also created a couple of chances. 7 (MID) Isco 68 He moved the ball around with incredible precision but did not get the looks he wanted as both of his shots were blocked. Needed to be quicker to get off his shots. Came off in the second half. 6 (MID) Luka Modric 77 Got over an hour of action before being saved for midweek. He created a couple chances but none of them were really any good. Should have taken more shots from range as Betis worried about runners. 5 (FWD) Marco Asensio 77 Had more shots than any other Real Madrid player, and a couple of them were decent. He got into space, settled the ball well and had a crack, but at times he was trying to be too cute. 6 (FWD) Rodrygo 59 Not much from the young Brazilian. He looked lively in the opening minutes but quickly faded, not even lasting an hour. 4 (FWD) Karim Benzema 90 Only touched the ball 38 times, which is saying something considering how often he drops back a bit or wide to get the ball. Still looked like a threat before the ball got to him but just wasn't sharp. 5 Substitutes Replaced How did they do? Rating Vinicius Jr. Rodrygo (59') Made an impact in his 31 minutes by looking more dangerous than any other player all game. Just couldn't find the back of the net. 7 Alvaro Odriozola Dani Carvajal (68') Sensational down the wing by creating two chances, one of which should have been scored. Really a bright spot that nearly helped take home three points. 7 Marcelo Isco (68') Saw a lot of the ball and had a good look inside the box that he missed terrible. Really looked like he could be the difference at times. 5 Antonio Blanco Luka Modric (77') Late sub who was sharp with his distributing but didn't change anything. 6 Eden Hazard Marco Asensio (77') In his 13 minutes of play, he created two chances. He held on to the ball a bit too much near the sideline and should have been quicker to exploit spaces down the left. 5 Manager Subs used How did the manager do? Rating Zinedine Zidane 5 Will feel like a missed chance in the title race. Time to quickly turn the page to Chelsea, but it would have been nice to see Hazard get more minutes than he did. The defense remains encouraging for the most part. 5



