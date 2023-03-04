After settling for a draw in their last match, Real Madrid will look to get back on track when they take on Real Betis in a Spanish La Liga matchup at Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, Spain, on Sunday. Real Madrid have had the better of Real Betis of late, winning five out of the six road matches. Real Betis, however, have won three matches in a row and will be looking for their longest streak win since 2021. Real Betis, however, are 0-5 in their last five matches against Real Madrid.

Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Real Madrid as the -135 favorites (risk $135 to win $100) in the latest Real Betis vs. Real Madrid odds, with Real Betis the +360 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid spread: Real Betis +0.5 (+105), Real Madrid -0.5 (-135)

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Real Betis vs. Real Madrid money line: Real Betis +360, Real Madrid -135, Draw +270

RB: They have a goal differential of plus-7 in LaLiga action

RM: They are first in the league in goals with 47

Why you should back Real Madrid

Los Blancos are led by forward Karim Benzema with 11 goals and two assists in 14 starts. He scored a pair of goals in Real Madrid's 4-0 victory over Eche on Feb. 15. The 35-year-old Frenchman has been an integral part of the Los Blancos' success, and is in his 14th season with the club. He has made 429 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 230 goals.

Also helping boost the offense is midfielder Federico Valverde, who has seven goals and two assists in 20 starts. He has taken 33 shots, including 17 on goal. The 24-year-old from Uruguay, is in his fifth year with Real Madrid. In 127 appearances, Valverde has 12 goals.

Why you should back Real Betis

Although Real Betis will be without forward Nabil Fekir, who suffered a ruptured ligament in his last match, and midfielder Paul Akouokou, they will still feature plenty of firepower. Forward Borja Iglesias has a team-high 10 goals and four assists in 19 starts. The 30-year-old has been a fixture with Real Betis for the past four years. In 117 appearances, Iglesias has 34 goals.

Also helping the offense will be forward Jimenez Juanmi. The 29-year-old Spaniard signed a five-year deal with Betis in 2019 and, after a slow start due to injury, he has made 69 appearances and scored 23 goal. He had 16 goals last season in 33 matches.

