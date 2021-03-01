Fifth-place Real Sociedad take their three-match winning streak in La Liga to the capital on Monday with a clash against third-place Real Madrid, who are on a four-game streak of their own. Sociedad's top-four hopes aren't looking great as they sit seven points back of Sevilla, but a win here will give them some confidence in getting back into the thick of things. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are six points off the top, can pull within three with a win and potentially inch even closer when they play first-place Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Monday, March 1

: Monday, March 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid +105; Draw +240; Real Sociedad +250 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: For a team facing so many issues at the back, they haven't conceded in four straight games and have hit a decent run of form. Though they really didn't play any world beaters, the 1-0 win at Atalanta was impressive in its own right. Against Sociedad, they will be up against a team with some top technical ability and speed in the final third. Expect Real to concede some vary good looks, but if Nacho can match Raphael Varane at the back, and if Thibaut Courtois can come up big, they should have more than enough to win.

Real Sociedad: Out of the Europa League now, they can shift their focus in the meantime to La Liga with a tricky scheduling coming up, facing Real and Barca in their next four games. There have been some positive signs in defense since conceding four to Manchester United on Feb. 18, recording back-to-back cleansheets. The team has allowed just six shots on goal in their last two games, but how much of that was playing a weak attack in Alaves and a United already cruising? Expect a tougher test here with Real's possession and speed on the wing. If Sociedad can slow things down in the middle, they can pull off the road win.

Prediction

Los Blancos, again without some key players, pick up a vital win at home. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1