Real Madrid begin their La Liga title defense on Sunday with a tough match at Real Sociedad. Both teams are looking to build off of strong 2019-20 seasons with Real's action getting underway on Matchday 2 after their opening game was postponed due to their participation in the Champions League in August. Real haven't brought in any players via transfers in the offseason, hoping their current base of players is strong enough to repeat and hold off Barcelona and others for the titles come next year.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Match information

Date : Sunday, Sept. 20

: Sunday, Sept. 20 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Reale Arena -- San Sebastian, Spain

: Reale Arena -- San Sebastian, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -138; Draw +280; Real Sociedad +380 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Going to San Sebastian is always tricky, but without fans, it is certainly more manageable. Real must remain composed and avoid those mistakes that cost them in the Champions League against Manchester City. Don't expect any new faces for this side ... except one. Martin Odegaard starred for Real Sociedad last season while on loan from Real, but now back with Los Blancos, he could get a chance to punish his former teammates.

Real Sociedad: In the Europa League this season and trending in the right direction, Sociedad have a ton of pace on the wings, and they play a strong, physical style. That ability to tackle well and slow down attacks will be key in trying to contain Real's speed. Expect Sociedad to really threaten on set pieces and for them to look sharp early.

Prediction

Eden Hazard sets up Karim Benzema for the winner as Los Blancos win it late. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1