Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid looks to get back into the top four in La Liga on Sunday when it welcomes Real Sociedad to the Spanish capital. Los Blancos dropped out of the top four on Saturday thanks to Deportivo Alaves winning, but a victory here returns Real Madrid to within striking distance of the table leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

Date : Sunday, Jan. 6



: Sunday, Jan. 6 Time : 12:30 p.m. ET



: 12:30 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid



: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -300 / Real Sociedad +750 / Draw +425

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos have gone four games without losing, including winning the Club World Cup. Gareth Bale is once again injured though, so someone will have to pick up the slack. With the transfer window open, if Real doesn't start producing consistently, we may see the club spend big to boost its attack.

Real Sociedad: This team is in bad shape. Just three points above the drop zone, relegation seems like a real possibility. These are the games they are expected to get nothing out of, so a point here could be a golden one come season's end.

Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad prediction

Karim Benzema scores in both halves, and Santiago Solari's team earns all three points.

Pick: Real Madrid (-300)