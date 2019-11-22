Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad: Live stream, start time, prediction, TV channel, prediction, pick, watch online
Los Blancos are entering on a quality run of form in league play
Real Madrid welcomes Real Sociedad on Saturday in La Liga on Matchday 14 in a battle of top five teams. Real entered the weekend in second place with 25 points and just behind rival Barcelona on goal differential, while Real Sociedad is 7-2-4 and has 23 points in the table, becoming one of the surprises of the season.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Real Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 23
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Real Madrid: Los Blancos have the third best defense in the league , conceding only nine times in 12 games. That seemed unlikely after the early struggles in the Champions League, but credit to this unit for getting on the same page and playing with more aggression and precision. Sociedad has the players and strength to cause them problems, so they'll need to play with that same aggression here to avoid an early hole.
Real Sociedad: How has this team started so well? Part of the reason has been its goal scoring ability with the third highest amount of goals in the league with 21. The club controls the ball well, and despite the struggles with consistency throughout 90 minutes, they've gotten off to quick starts.
Prediction
Real Madrid nearly drop points, but a fine late goal from Karim Benzema is the difference.
Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 1
