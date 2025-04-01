Copa del Rey is back this week as Real Madrid host Real Sociedad on Tuesday for the return leg of the semifinals after Carlo Ancelotti's side managed to win 1-0 in San Sebastian thanks to a goal from Brazilian striker Endrick. The winner of the tie will face the winning side from the other semifinal between FC Barcelona and Atletico de Madrid that will take place in Madrid on Wednesday after the eventful 4-4 first leg in Barcelona. The final will take place in Seville on April 26, later this month.

Real Sociedad has only won one of their last ten matches against Los Blancos, as Real Madrid won six of the last ten, with three draws as well. Ancelotti's team is coming from a 3-2 win at the Bernabeu on Saturday during a La Liga match against Leganes as Real Madrid are currently two points behind FC Barcelona in the league standings, after Hansi Flick's side won 4-1 against Girona. Real Sociedad are struggling this season and are currently 10th in the table and the Copa del Rey is their main chance to play European soccer next year, but they will need to make an extraordinary comeback on Tuesday in Madrid to make it happen.

While Andriy Lunin is expected to start as he's the starting goalkeeper in the cup games, Ferland Mendy, Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao and Dani Carvajal will all miss Tuesday's match due to injuries. Ancelotti is expected to name the ideal starting lineup which include among others Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. Here are storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, April 1 | Time : 3:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, April 1 | : 3:30 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -200; Draw +350; Real Sociedad +500

Last meeting

The first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on February 26 was the last time Real Madrid met Real Sociedad before Tuesday's clash. They also met in LaLiga once so far this year when Real Madrid won 2-0 on January 18 with the two goals scored by Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

What Real Madrid are saying

Carlo Ancelotti spoke ahead of the semifinal during the usual press conference and said, "We are in good shape, we are motivated and in good form and we hope to get to another final. We'd love to play another Copa del Rey final, it has been a good competition for us and we want to win it again."

Ancelotti also made some comments about Barcelona's win against Girona over the weekend. "Barcelona plays wonderful football, and Real Madrid has a different style but of the same quality. It is difficult to compare the two teams because the style depends on the available players."

Predicted lineups

Real Madrid: Andriy Lunin, Lucas Vazquez, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rudiger, Francisco Garcia, Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Rodrygo, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro, Hamari Traore, Igor Zubeldia, Aritz Elustondo, Aihen Munoz, Martin Zubimendi, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Sucic, Pablo Marin, Ander Barrenetxea, Mikel Oyarzabal.

Player to watch

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid -- The former PSG striker had an outstanding start at Real Madrid as he scored 33 goals in the 45 games played so far with the Spanish giants, matching Cristiano Ronaldo's debut season goal tally at Real Madrid but with more than two months ahead before the end of the current season. If he scores on Tuesday, he would surpass the iconic striker. Coach Ancelotti spoke about it before the game, and said that "it's not easy, but if Mbappe can achieve what Cristiano Ronaldo did with Real Madrid, he will become a legend like him."

Storyline to watch

Will Ancelotti stick to the second goalkeeper? Ancelotti has discussed how he will be sticking to second goalkeeper Lunin for the semifinal, as he has for all cup games this season, but he left the door open for a change if they make the final. "We'll see, Lunin and Courtois might play, and if they get injured, Fran Gonzalez might play, but if we don't reach the final, none of the three will play." It's quiet common in Europe to name second goalkeepers in the cup games, but would be difficult to not start Courtois in the possible final against either FC Barcelona or Atletico de Madrid. Lunin's performance against Real Sociedad will probably determine who will play in the final, if Real Madrid qualify.

Prediction

The home team is the likeliest side to win, considering the first leg when Endrick's late goal gave Ancelotti's team the away win in San Sebastian. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Sociedad 0.

Get your footy fix with CBS Sports Golazo Network and more

☀️ Morning Footy (Weekdays 8-10 a.m.): Join Golazo Network as it help fans get their day started on the right foot on the network's flagship morning show with highlights, interviews and the biggest soccer storylines. Morning Footy is also available in podcast form, so you'll never have to miss an episode.

3️⃣ Attacking Third (Monday, Thursday): The leading women's soccer podcast and social brand is now a live studio show. The NWSL season is back and our coverage of the women's game is stronger than ever. Our analysts will be breaking down the USWNT, NWSL and European domestic season all year long. And don't miss Wednesday live streams on YouTube at 11 a.m. ET.

⚽ Call it What You Want (Monday and Thursday): A weekly podcast where Jimmy Conrad, Charlie Davies and Tony Meola cover all things USMNT and the state of the beautiful game in the United States. You can catch the show streaming live on YouTube every Monday at 1 p.m. ET and Thursday at 6 p.m. ET.

🥅 Scoreline (Daily): Scoreline is the newest place for fans to catch up on all the biggest news and results impacting global football, match highlights from the top soccer competitions and all the can't-miss goals from the day's action, starting Thursday and airing seven days a week.

📺 How to watch: CBS Sports Golazo Network is a free 24/7 channel exclusively dedicated to offering unparalleled coverage of all the top soccer competitions worldwide. You can stream for free on the CBS Sports app, Pluto TV and Paramount+.

What else is on Paramount+?

A subscription to Paramount+ not only comes with the best sports coverage in the industry, but you'll also have access to the vast library of on-demand content which includes more than 40,000 episodes and movies from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon and more. From popular shows like "Mayor of Kingstown" to episodes of "Frasier," there's no shortage of what to binge watch.

For more information, click here.