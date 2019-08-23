Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid: La Liga Matchday 2 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid and Real Valladolid both started off their La Liga campaigns with wins, and they hope to do it again on Saturday as the title contenders meet a team that most assumed would be a relegation contender but didn't show it in Matchday 1. Los Blancos, with Vinicius Junior. already in fine form, play their first home match of the season here with the return of coach Zinedine Zidane helping raise expectations. Valladolid hopes to make it back-to-back upsets to start their season.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid

Date : Saturday, Aug. 24



: Saturday, Aug. 24 Time : 1 p.m. ET



: 1 p.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain



: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -475 | Valladolid +1100 | Draw +550

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blanos are coming off of a 3-1 win at Celta Vigo to start the season with Vinicius Jr., Toni Kroos and Lucas Vazquez scoring the goals. Real looked a bit inconsistent in defense but were very strong in space in the final third to put the match away. Expect Bale to start again even though he seemed likely to leave the club before the season began.

Real Valladolid: Valladolid stunned Real Betis on the road on Sunday, ruining Nabil Fekir's debut. Oscar Plano scored in the 89th minute to earn one of the more surprising results of the weekend in La Liga. This team outplayed Betis, had more shots (14-13) and were smart with the ball and physical. Repeating that against Real Madrid may be too much to ask.

Prediction

Bale gets his first goal of the season and Karim Benzema adds two in an easy win.

Pick: Real Madrid 4, Real Valladolid 0