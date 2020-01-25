Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid: La Liga Matchday 21 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid's La Liga campaign continues on Sunday as Los Blancos visit Real Valladolid in a tricky road game. Real is in second place in the league and looking to continue to fight Barcelona for the league crown as teams have just entered the second half of the league schedule. Real is expected to take all three points and have won three of their past four road matches in the league, with the other being a goalless draw at Barcelona.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Real Madrid vs. Real Valladold

Date : Sunday, Jan. 26



: Sunday, Jan. 26 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla



: Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Real has only lost once in 20 games and looking sharp with back-to-back victories. Led by the league's best defense with 13 goals conceded in 20 matches, this is a team primed to win the league, boosted by Barcelona's loss of Luis Suarez for four months with a leg injury. Where they have excelled lately is the composure in the middle of the field and the patience in attack. The cohesion continues to grow under Zinedine Zidane for a team trending upwards.

Real Valladolid: In the thick of the relegation battle but currently six points clear. They are probably four wins away from safety, but don't overlook how hard this team can be to beat. They've only lost six times in 20 games, with those 10 draws equating to essentially three more victories in terms of points. They are one of the worst scoring teams in the league but have one of the best defenses, conceding 23 goals in 20 games.

Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid prediction

Luka Jovic gets a goal and sets up another, and Los Blancos earn a quality victory on the road.

Pick: Real Madrid 2, Real Valladolid 0