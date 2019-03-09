Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Los Blancos have hit rock bottom and hope to rebound
Real Madrid looks to turn the page on its worst week in a long time by earning a victory in La Liga on Sunday when it goes to Real Valladolid. Real has lost three matches in a row, two against rival Barcelona and the third to Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday, as the club has been knocked out of two tournaments and is likely out of the race in La Liga. With pressure mounting on coach Santiago Solari, could this be his final game in charge of the team?
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid
- Date: Sunday, March 10
- Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -165 / Valladolid +400 / Draw +325
Storylines
Real Madrid: While they'll need to find someone to step up in attack, the biggest concern is the defense. With eight goals conceded in their last three matches, Los Blancos have fallen out of form and just look heartless. The club's difficult moment has them on the verge of a disaster season without a trophy, and they need a miracle to get back into the league race. They'll likely need to win most of their remaining matches to even come within striking distance of Barcelona. Real is 12 points back of Barca.
Real Valladolid: This team's only goal is to avoid relegation, and sitting just three points clear is far from a comfortable position to be in. In games against superior teams, you just hope to scratch out a point. A win would just be an unexpected, massive boost for survival. Valladolid enters the game having lost four of five.
Real Madrid vs. Valladolid prediction
Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema score and Real gets three points on the road.
Pick: Real Madrid (-165)
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barcelona vs. Rayo preview
After knocking Real Madrid out of the race, Barca looks to keep marching towards the title
-
USWNT sues USSF over equal pay
On International Women's Day, all 28 members of the USWNT filed a lawsuit against U.S. Soc...
-
MLS Week 2: What to watch
Here's what's in store for the second week of the Major League Soccer season
-
Juventus vs. Udinese preview
Juve looks to remain undefeated in league play
-
UEFA opens investigation of Man. City
Manchester City could face a Champions League ban
-
UCL winners, losers: PSG stunned, more
There were plenty of surprises this week