Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid: Live stream, TV channel, La Liga pick, prediction, watch online

Real Madrid looks to turn the page on its worst week in a long time by earning a victory in La Liga on Sunday when it goes to Real Valladolid. Real has lost three matches in a row, two against rival Barcelona and the third to Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday, as the club has been knocked out of two tournaments and is likely out of the race in La Liga. With pressure mounting on coach Santiago Solari, could this be his final game in charge of the team?

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Real Valladolid

Date : Sunday, March 10



: Sunday, March 10 Time : 3:45 p.m. ET



: 3:45 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla



: Estadio Municipal Jose Zorrilla TV channel : beIN Sports



fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -165 / Valladolid +400 / Draw +325

Storylines

Real Madrid: While they'll need to find someone to step up in attack, the biggest concern is the defense. With eight goals conceded in their last three matches, Los Blancos have fallen out of form and just look heartless. The club's difficult moment has them on the verge of a disaster season without a trophy, and they need a miracle to get back into the league race. They'll likely need to win most of their remaining matches to even come within striking distance of Barcelona. Real is 12 points back of Barca.

Real Valladolid: This team's only goal is to avoid relegation, and sitting just three points clear is far from a comfortable position to be in. In games against superior teams, you just hope to scratch out a point. A win would just be an unexpected, massive boost for survival. Valladolid enters the game having lost four of five.

Real Madrid vs. Valladolid prediction

Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema score and Real gets three points on the road.

Pick: Real Madrid (-165)