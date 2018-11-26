Real Madrid vs. Roma: Champions League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Real is coming off a shock loss to Eibar and hopes to bounce back
Real Madrid and Roma face off in Italy on Tuesday for the Champions League group stage's fifth matchday. In Group G, Real Madrid is in first with nine points and a plus-eight goal differential, while Roma is second, level on points and with a plus-six goal differential.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
Champions League: Real Madrid vs. Roma
- Date: Tuesday, Nov. 27
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Stadio Olimpico in Rome
- TV channel: TNT and Univision
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid +112 / Roma +240 / Draw +225
Storylines
Real Madrid: This team needs momentum back. After being crushed 3-0 at Eibar on Saturday in La Liga, the team is reeling entering this contest. A win will all but wrap up the group, while a draw would still be a good point for the team, keeping it in first place. Real could lose this game and still be in decent shape, though consecutive losses will likely send fans into a panic.
Roma: After getting crushed by Real in the opener, Roma wants revenge here. A draw wouldn't be bad, but after beating Barcelona at home last season, the Italian club knows it can do something similar here and take command of the group. But like Real, Roma isn't entering the game in the best form. The club lost 1-0 to Udinese on Saturday in Serie A play.
Real Madrid vs. Roma prediction
Roma gets the win with a late Eden Dzeko goal, keeping Real Madrid from taking command of the group.
Pick: Roma (+240)
