Real Madrid vs. Roma live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Los Blancos welcome the Italian club for matchday one on Wednesday
Real Madrid's road to a potential a fourth straight Champions League title begins on Wednesday as team welcomes Roma to the Santiago Bernabeu to open up Group G play. In a match between two teams that made it all the way to the semifinals last season, with Real winning it all, fans are treated to a huge clash that should have plenty of speed and chances. Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Roma in the USA
When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: TNT (English) and Univision (Spanish)
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Real Madrid vs. Roma prediction
Though both teams have struggled with consistency, Roma has more so early on in the season. With a new goalkeeper and some slow-to-react defenders, Real Madrid should have enough to get three points with Gareth Bale leading the way.
