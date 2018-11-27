Real Madrid vs. Roma score: Bale, Vazquez lead Los Blancos past Italian club; both advance in Champions League

In a battle of Champions League semifinalists from a year ago, the kings of the cup came out on top. Real Madrid went to Roma and won 2-0 on Tuesday in group stage play, but with Viktoria Plzen's victory over CSKA Moscow, both Real and Roma are now qualified for the knockout stage.

The first half featured no goals but had one unbelievable blunder. Gareth Bale and Lucas Vazquez both scored in the second half for Real. Here's how it went down:

Under goes over the bar

Cengiz Under looked to have given Roma the 1-0 lead late in the first half with a wide open shot on goal. But the highly rated winger did this, wasting one of the easiest chances he'll ever have:

Bale delivers when the club needed it

Real Madrid was struggling early on, and it felt like the performance from the loss to Eibar last weekend had carried over. But then Bale was able to control the ball in the box and finish home with a fine effort just two minutes into the second half for the win:

Breaking down the numbers



Roma had 17 shots, five on frame. Real Madrid had 12 shots, seven on frame.

Roma had just 40 percent possession and a pass accuracy of 79 percent.

Showing Real's attacking intent, the team was called offside seven times, with several close calls.

What's next?

Roma plays Inter Milan on Sunday in Serie A play. Real Madrid takes on Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, and the game is available on fuboTV (Try for free).