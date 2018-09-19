Real Madrid vs. Roma score, recap: In first Champions League match without Ronaldo, Los Blancos roll
Real Madrid didn't give Roma much room to do anything on Wednesday
In a battle of Champions League semifinalists last season, Real Madrid had no problem without Cristiano Ronaldo, beating Roma, 3-0, in the Spanish capital. Isco scored the winner with a gorgeous free kick in the 45th minute before Gareth Bale and Mariano scored goals in the second half to put it away.
Los Blancos, playing their first UCL match since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, tallied 30 shots, 11 on target and 62 percent of the possession, dominating for much of the 90 minutes.
Roma, a Champions League semifinalist playing its first continental match without star goalkeeper Alisson who left for Liverpool, struggled to do much of anything in the final third while the central defense was slow to react time and time again.
Isco's winner was an absolutely magical free kick that nobody had a chance to stopping, giving the team three points. Here's the winning goal:
