Real Madrid host Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga play with Los Blancos having the chance to go top of the table with a victory. With first-place Atletico drawing 0-0 at third-place Barcelona on Saturday, Real Madrid find themselves in position to jump their city rivals and control their own destiny with three games to go. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, May 9

: Sunday, May 9 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -110; Draw +270; Sevilla +290 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real: No room for error here. Real have already had some slip-ups as of late and need to be sharper, especially in attack. Eden Hazard still isn't fitting in well, and this feels like a game where somebody else is going to have to step up, like Rodrygo or Marco Asensio. Expect Real to really dominate the ball and to create the best chances, but they must be cautious of the counter.

Sevilla: They have a real chance to play spoiler here for Real by even just taking a point from this game. With a strong defense conceding just 27 goals in 24 games, expect it to be really hard for Real to break them at the back. But, with nothing to lose and Champions League wrapped up, they may just take chances that open up a window for Los Blancos. Expect Julen Lopetegui, Sevilla's coach, to really want to spoil the party for the club that fired him just a couple seasons ago.

Prediction

Karim Benzema scores and sets up another a Los Blancos climb into first. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1