Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: La Liga Matchday 5 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

After midweek Champions League action at PSG, Real Madrid goes to Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga to take on the early surprising league leaders looking to create some positive vibes after a disappointing performance. Real was crushed 3-0 at PSG as former player Angel Di Maria scored twice. Real now looks to answers on the road again against former manager Julen Lopetegui.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla

Date : Sunday, Sept. 22



: Sunday, Sept. 22 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan



: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Will this be the game where Eden Hazard looks like the guy we saw dominate at Chelsea? It's been a rough go of it for him in Spain so far, missing games due to injury and failing to impress. He's trying to do too much with the ball and is being selfish, and it's resulting in his team wasting good opportunities in the final third.

Sevilla: It's been a good start to the season and they picked up a Europa League win on Thursday as Javier Hernandez got his first goal. But with a day's less of rest, will that play a factor on Sunday. Expect a team that is organized but at time loses its positioning in defense.

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla prediction

Hazard gets his first league goal, and Gareth Bale scores a brilliant winner.

Pick: Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1