Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: La Liga Matchday 5 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Sevilla entered the matchday in first place
After midweek Champions League action at PSG, Real Madrid goes to Sevilla on Sunday in La Liga to take on the early surprising league leaders looking to create some positive vibes after a disappointing performance. Real was crushed 3-0 at PSG as former player Angel Di Maria scored twice. Real now looks to answers on the road again against former manager Julen Lopetegui.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Storylines
Real Madrid: Will this be the game where Eden Hazard looks like the guy we saw dominate at Chelsea? It's been a rough go of it for him in Spain so far, missing games due to injury and failing to impress. He's trying to do too much with the ball and is being selfish, and it's resulting in his team wasting good opportunities in the final third.
Sevilla: It's been a good start to the season and they picked up a Europa League win on Thursday as Javier Hernandez got his first goal. But with a day's less of rest, will that play a factor on Sunday. Expect a team that is organized but at time loses its positioning in defense.
Real Madrid vs. Sevilla prediction
Hazard gets his first league goal, and Gareth Bale scores a brilliant winner.
Pick: Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Inter, Lukaku dominate Milan derby
Here's a look at how the match played out
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Liverpool has the slight edge entering Matchweek 6
-
Premier League takeaways: Matchday 6
Here's what to know about this weekend's action
-
Inter vs. AC Milan preview
The two giants from Northern Italy face off on Saturday
-
Barca vs. Granada preview
Barca goes on the road for Matchday 5 in La Liga
-
Man. City becomes fastest to five goals
Watford's weekend started off poorly thanks to a red-hot City