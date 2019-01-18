Real Madrid vs. Sevilla: La Liga prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Fourth-place Real Madrid hosts third-place Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga action, with Los Blancos looking to leapfrog its opponent and move into third place in the standings with a victory. Real Madrid has 33 points with a record of 10-3-6, while Sevilla is 9-6-4 on the season, leading on goal differential. Real Madrid just lost in the second leg of the Copa del Rey round of 16 to Leganes 1-0 but moved on thanks to the aggregate score of 3-1. Here's how you can watch the match and what to know.

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Sevilla

Date : Saturday, Jan. 19



: Saturday, Jan. 19 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET



: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid



: Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -129 / Sevilla +352 / Draw +310

Storylines

Real Madrid: Well, this hasn't been a normal season for Real Madrid. The club has lost 10 of its first 32 games, something that hasn't happened in 20 years. There's been so much inconsistency with Cristiano Ronaldo now at Juventus, as the club has played eight games in which it hasn't scored.

Sevilla: The club has cooled off since its red-hot start and now appears to be on the verge of falling out of the top four. The attacking creativity is still evident but the execution has been a bit off. This is a game that could produce a huge amount of momentum for them or quite the opposite, but plenty is on the line.

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla prediction

Real Madrid starts hot, gets a goal from Lucas Vazquez and puts it away in the second half.

Pick: Real Madrid (-129)