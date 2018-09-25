Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online

Real Madrid hits the road on Wednesday in La Liga play as Sergio Ramos visits his old club Sevilla on Matchday 6. Los Blancos are riding high after crushing Roma last week in the Champions League and beating Espanyol at the weekend.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch Sevilla vs. Real Madrid in the USA

When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Sevilla vs. Real Madrid prediction

Sevilla is coming off a six-goal performance but Real Madrid's defense has been in top form. Something's got to give here, and it's Real giving Sevilla's attack a headache. Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.