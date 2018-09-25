Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga 2018 on TV, stream online
Los Blancos face a stiff test on the road
Real Madrid hits the road on Wednesday in La Liga play as Sergio Ramos visits his old club Sevilla on Matchday 6. Los Blancos are riding high after crushing Roma last week in the Champions League and beating Espanyol at the weekend.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Sevilla vs. Real Madrid in the USA
When: Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Sevilla vs. Real Madrid prediction
Sevilla is coming off a six-goal performance but Real Madrid's defense has been in top form. Something's got to give here, and it's Real giving Sevilla's attack a headache. Real Madrid 2, Sevilla 0.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Barca vs. Leganes preview
Barca looks to get back to its winning ways on the road
-
Juventus vs. Bologna preview
Juve is undefeated so far this season
-
Chelsea vs. Liverpool preview
The Reds and Blues will play each other twice this week
-
World Soccer Power Rankings
The Reds had a fine week and take over the top spot
-
Modric wins Best FIFA men's player
The Croatian took home the honors after an unbelievable season for club and country
-
FIFA Men's Player Award candidates
UEFA Player of the Year winner Luka Modric is among the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player...