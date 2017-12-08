Real Madrid vs. Sevilla live stream info, TV channel: How to watch on La Liga TV, stream online
Real Madrid is the favorite to win this one
Real Madrid tries to get closer to first-place Barcelona when it welcomes Sevilla to the Spanish capital for a La Liga clash on Saturday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid starts slow but Cristiano Ronaldo scores twice in the second half to win it. Real Madrid 3,
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
MLS Cup preview
It's a rematch of the 2016 edition and here's how to watch and follow along
-
How to watch Tottenham vs. Stoke City
The Spurs have slipped a bit as of late in league and have to get back on track
-
How to watch Chelsea vs. West Ham
The Blues are expected to take down their fellow Londoners
-
Hope Solo running for USSF president
This is the most surprising entry of all
-
Ronaldo takes home Ballon d'Or
Ronaldo and Messi now both have five
-
Wednesday's Champions League recap
The group stage came to a close on Wednesday and we have only 16 teams remaining in the Champions...
Add a Comment