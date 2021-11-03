Champions League returns on Paramount+ on Wednesday.

Who's Playing

Shakhtar Donetsk @ Real Madrid

What to Know

Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid will square off at 1:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday Nov. 3 at Santiago Bernabéu as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Shakhtar Donetsk is coming off of a 5-0 loss to Real Madrid. With half the group stage already in the books, Shakhtar Donetsk (one point) is last in Group D, while Real Madrid (six points) is in second place in the group behind Sheriff Tiraspol (six points).

Shakhtar Donetsk needs to shift into gear; even with a win here, they will still be rounding out the group. A win for Real Madrid would guarantee them at least second place (depending on tie-breaking rules with Sheriff Tiraspol should they also win).

How To Watch