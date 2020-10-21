UEFA Champions League's Group B gets underway on Wednesday with Matchday 1 of the Group Stage as Real Madrid welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to Spain. The two clubs are joined in the group by Inter Milan and Borussia Monchengladbach, with Real and Inter being the favorites to advance. This is one of two matches on the day that will be played in the early timeslot of 12:55 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21 | Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Real Madrid -420; Draw +525; Shakhtar +1100 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

You can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy one week of CBS All Access for free. If you're a CBS All Access subscriber looking for a match that's live right now, go directly to the UEFA Champions League page. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.

If keeping track of every match at the same time is your cup of tea, tune into "The Golazo Show," our live whip-around show on group stage matchdays hosted by Nico Cantor. "The Golazo Show" will keep avid soccer fans in the loop by featuring every goal each matchday and featuring a rotation of analysts throughout the season, including Jamie Carragher, Micah Richards, Alex Scott and Peter Schmeichel. Coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network and CBS All Access.

Storylines

Real Madrid: Real's defense was pretty dominant at the end of last season en route to the La Liga title, and that's been the case for the most part this season. Los Blancos are playing physically and with smarts at the back and frustrating their opponents. While the attack hasn't been all that consistent, the creativity has been there. Against an over-matched Shakhtar defense, they should get enough good looks to have this one put away comfortably late.

Shakhtar: From the end of August to early October, Shakhtar struggled domestically winning just one of six games, which included a loss in the Ukrainian Super Cup. The issues have been defensively as they allowed on average two goals per game. Poor on set pieces and riddles with mistakes, they have to clean it up before visiting the Spanish capital. If the trend continues, they'll be done in by half time.

Prediction

Karim Benzema scores twice and Real take all three points. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Shakhtar 0