Real Madrid vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online
Both teams are perfect through two matches
First place in the Champions League group stage's Group H is on the line on Tuesday when Tottenham goes to Real Madrid on the third matchday.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FS2
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid gets the better of the Spurs as Cristiano Ronaldo outscores Harry Kane. Real Madrid 2, Tottenham 1.
