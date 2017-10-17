Real Madrid vs. Tottenham live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League on TV, stream online

First place in the Champions League group stage's Group H is on the line on Tuesday when Tottenham goes to Real Madrid on the third matchday.

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Tuesday at 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FS2

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Real Madrid gets the better of the Spurs as Cristiano Ronaldo outscores Harry Kane. Real Madrid 2, Tottenham 1.