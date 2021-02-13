Real Madrid are looking to keep their La Liga title hopes alive when they host Valencia on Sunday. Both league leaders Atletico Madrid and rival Barcelona won on Saturday, putting the pressure on Los Blancos to win a match against a team they have had their fair share of issues with as of late.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Feb. 14

: Sunday, Feb. 14 Time : 10:15 a.m. ET

: 10:15 a.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain TV: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -250; Draw +380; Valencia +650 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos conceded three penalty kicks to Valencia the last time they played, and they will obviously be expecting a cleaner game here. The issue Valencia pose to Real comes on the wings with the speed of guys like Goncalo Guedes and Yunus Musah. If Real can control possession in the middle and keep their shape across the back, then their attack should be able to do enough damage to take all three points.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and subscribe to ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Valencia: A fire sale of players and failure to bring in adequate new ones in the summer has one of Spain's biggest clubs starring relegation in the face. Don't be fooled by Valencia being in 12th, where teams are usually comfortable, as Los Che are just three points clear of the drop zone. The relegation battle features a good 11 teams, truth be told, and three more wins for Valencia could end up being enough. As things are standing, they are in pace to stay up and should. A win here would help big time.

Prediction

Defensive errors prove costly as Real scored twice in the first half to win it. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Valencia 1