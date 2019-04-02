Real Madrid vs. Valencia: La Liga match prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Los Blancos hit the road to take on an in-form Valencia side
There's a massive La Liga clash on Wednesday when Real Madrid takes on Valencia at Mestalla. Los Blancos are in third place with a record of 18-3-8 and 57 points, while Valencia has overcome a slow start to the season, having gone 16 games unbeaten to move into sixth place with 43 points and a record of 9-15-4. Real is likely out of the title race but can still jump city rival Atletico Madrid for second, while Valencia has its eyes on more than just a top-six finish, aiming for the top four.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Valencia
- Date: Wednesday, April 3
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Mestalla
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid +115 / Valencia +220 / Draw +260
Storylines
Real Madrid: Two wins in two games for new coach Zinedine Zidane, who returned last month after the struggles of Santiago Solari. Real is on its third coach this season and very little to play for. They are out of the Champions League, not in the Copa del Rey final, and in La Liga they can't even dream of winning with Barca so far ahead. This is all about building momentum and Zidane deciding which players deserve to stay next season.
Valencia: It's been like night and day at the club since early on in the season. They just couldn't win, drawing most of their games, and now they are on a hot streak. Dani Parejo has been the leader and came up with a penalty-kick goal to win at Sevilla last weekend. This team didn't even have hopes of qualifying for Europa League, and now they have aspirations of stealing the fourth-place spot.
Real Madrid vs. Valencia prediction
An intense, back and forth game sees the sides split the points under the lights at Mestalla.
Pick: Draw (+220)
