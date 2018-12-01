Real Madrid vs. Valencia: La Liga game prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online, start time
Real Madrid got back to its winning ways midweek in the Champions League
Real Madrid welcomes Valencia to the Spanish capital on Saturday for the 13th round of La Liga action, just days after Champions League play. Real Madrid is currently in sixth place with 20 points, while Valencia is 11th with 17 points. Both teams have come out of the gates slowly, with Real one loss shy of matching their six losses in La Liga last season. Real has five losses in 13 games, and last season the club had six losses in 38. As for Valencia, the team has drawn eight games so far in the league, two more than any other club.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Valencia
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 1
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid +580 / Valencia -213 / Draw +310
Storylines
Real Madrid: The injury bug has hit some of Real's players. Alvaro Odriozola didn't play against Roma due to injury, while Casemiro and Nacho remain out. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas is out but has returned to training after knee surgery.
Valencia: Winger Denis Cheryshev, who used to play for Real Madrid, has been out since Oct. 21 with a muscle injury and has yet to return. He's the club's only injury concern entering this one.
Real Madrid vs. Valencia prediction
Valencia has been able to do fairly well at the Santiago Bernabeu in past seasons, and Real isn't playing with a ton of confidence. The two fight hard and have their chances, but it ends in a draw.
Pick: Draw (+310)
