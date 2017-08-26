Real Madrid vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Los Blancos welcome Los Che to the Spanish capital
Real Madrid, without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, welcomes Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu in the second week of La Liga action.
Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:
How to watch
When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
Real Madrid - 1/5
Draw - 11/2
Valencia - 12/1
Prediction
Real gets a late goal and takes three points. Real Madrid 2, Valencia 1.
