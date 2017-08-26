Real Madrid vs. Valencia live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online

Real Madrid, without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, welcomes Valencia to the Santiago Bernabeu in the second week of La Liga action.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

How to watch

When: Sunday at 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Stream: fuboTV and beIN Sports Connect

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

Real Madrid - 1/5

Draw - 11/2

Valencia - 12/1

Prediction

Real gets a late goal and takes three points. Real Madrid 2, Valencia 1.