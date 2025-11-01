Real Madrid will host Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday after an exciting week that saw the side coached by Xabi Alonso winning 2-1 in El Clasico against Barcelona in Madrid. The Blancos are now leading the standings with a five-point margin on Hansi Flick's team that will face Elche on Sunday this weekend. Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Xabi Alonso confirmed there will be rotation ahead of the Champions League match against Liverpool that will take place on Tuesday (As always you can catch all the Champions League action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBS Sports Network). "There might be rotations, but not with Tuesday in mind, but with tomorrow and Valencia in mind. In the Champions League you can lose points and then recover them, but in LaLiga it's not like that because it's a marathon. We're going at a good pace, but we don't want to drop off. I'm thinking about Valencia and Rayo and finishing this block well." Here's what you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Valencia, odds

Date : Saturday, Nov. 1 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Nov. 1 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -581; Draw +681; Valencia +1325

Xabi Alonso on Vinicius Jr

The Spanish coach also addressed the situation involving Vinícius Jr, who left the pitch visibly frustrated with Xabi Alonso during the match against Barcelona: "On Wednesday, after the two days off, we had a meeting with everyone and he was impeccable. He spoke from the heart, with sincerity. I was very satisfied and from that moment, for me, the matter was settled. Tomorrow, we have the match, which is the most important thing. There is no further action. I have already given enough explanations. I understand that your focus is there and I respect that, but it has been closed since Wednesday and our focus is on the pitch."

Possible lineups

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Jude Bellingham, Aurelien Tchouameni, Arda Guler; Franco Mastantuono, Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo.

Valencia XI: Julen Agirrezabala; Thierry Correia, Cesar Tarrega, Jose Copete, Jose Gaya; Luis Rioja, Javier Guerra, Pepelu, Diego Lopez; Arnaut Danjuma, Lucas Beltran.

Prediction

Real Madrid are at the top of the LaLiga standings and there are no reasons to think they won't win as well this Saturday against Valencia. Pick: Real Madrid 3, Valencia 0.