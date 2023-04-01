Real Madrid host Real Valladolid on Sunday with Carlo Ancelotti's men 12 points behind Barcelona at the summit of La Liga and as good as done in terms of the title after losing 2-1 in El Clasico. The good news for Los Blancos is that they are five points clear of their other bitter rivals Atletico Madrid in third so second spot is Real's to throw away. Visiting Santiago Bernabeu this weekend are relegation battlers Valladolid who are led by five-goal Canada international Cyle Larin. The visitors have won just one of their last five in the league while Real have lost just once but only won twice which has contributed to them being adrift of Barca.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Apr. 2 | Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Sunday, Apr. 2 | 10:15 a.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

ESPN | fuboTV (try for free) Odds: Real -550; Draw: +550; Valladolid +1600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Team news

Real: Nacho is suspended due to his booking against Barca but Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are back after featuring during the international break. Eder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric could all get breathers ahead of the crucial Copa del Rey second leg with Barca and Aurelien Tchouameni as well as Dani Ceballos could both start. Federico Valverde is another who could sit this one out with Rodrygo ready to start.

Valladolid: Anuar Tuhami, Selim Amallah, Darwin Machis, Kenedy and Jordi Masip are all out injured while Javi Sanchez is banned. Sanchez should make way for Luis Perez while Alvaro Aguado and Lucas Olaza could also come in to start as Cyle Larin starts up top again.

Prediction

It is far from a vintage season for Real domestically and they will undoubtedly have their eyes on the Copa del Rey and their semifinal second leg with Barca. However, the hosts should still have more than enough to see off their struggling visitors here. Pick: Real 2, Valladolid 0.