Real Madrid vs. Viktoria live stream info, TV channel: How to watch Champions League online
Los Blancos are in horrific form but should win this one
Out of form Real Madrid hosts Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday in the Champions League group stage with manager Julen Lopetegui on the hot seat with Real having just overcome a 481-minute goal drought. Los Blancos are in second place in the group with three points, and anything short of a win could see Lopetegui out this week.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch Real Madrid vs. Viktoria in the USA
When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET
TV: UniMas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real is able to finish and get the win, but it doesn't erase the poor vibes of recent form. Real Madrid 3, Viktoria 0.
