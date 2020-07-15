Real Madrid can win La Liga on Thursday when Los Blancos host Villarreal on Matchday 37. All 20 La Liga teams will play at the same time with 3 p.m. ET kickoff times. Real enters with a four-point lead over Barca and can win the title a variety of ways. If Barcelona draws against Osasuna, the title is Real's. If Real wins, the race is over. Basically, Barca has to win and Real has to fail to win for the race to carry over to Matchday 38.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Thursday, July 16

: Thursday, July 16 Time : 3 p.m. ET

: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain

: Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano -- Madrid, Spain TV: beIN Sports in Spanish | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

beIN Sports in Spanish | fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real -250; Draw +400; Villarreal +650 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

So who should you back in La Liga on Matchday 37? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the money line has all the value in every La Liga match, all from the proprietary European soccer model that's up an eye-popping 13,800 percent.

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos have been the best team in Europe since play returned. Out of 27 total points, they've taken 27, winning all nine matches. Five of the last seven wins have been by just a goal, showing they can grind out result after result, though penalty kicks have played a role. With the title on the line for the first time this season, expect a full-strength Real to look ultra sharp and composed.

Villarreal: Tough task here as they look to hold on to a Europa League spot. While they have looked pretty sharp overall, they struggled against Barca and may do so here as well with Real expected to dominate possession. The key will be to bend and not break against a barrage of chances by the hosts. They can sneak out a result but will need a little luck.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal prediction

Real Madrid wins the league with a dramatic late goal. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Villarreal 1