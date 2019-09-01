Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: La Liga Matchday 3 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane take on Villarreal this Sunday in La Liga action as part of Matchday 3. Real is coming off a poor draw last week at home to Real Valladolid, while the Yellow Submarine lost 2-1 to Levante thanks to conceding two penalty kicks. Both teams hope to enter the international break with some momentum as they close out the matchday in Spain. Here's everything you need to know:

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal

Date : Sunday, Sept. 1



: Sunday, Sept. 1 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio de la Ceramica



: Estadio de la Ceramica TV channel : beIN Sports



: beIN Sports Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Real Madrid -120 | Villarreal +270 | Draw +315

Storylines

Real Madrid: Los Blancos really struggled last week and are missing that creativity that Eden Hazard can bring. But it looks like the former Chelsea star will miss yet another match while he aims to recover from a thigh injury. Real Madrid has more than enough to win this one and Vinicius Junior will be tasked with being electric in the final third, but the creativity will need to come from somebody out of the midfield.

Villarreal: There were some high expectations for this season, and it is early, but six goals conceded in the first two games is concerning. Raul Albiol was brought in from Napoli to help solidify the backline, but the unit lacks chemistry that will only be created by more matches together.

Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: prediction

Karim Benzema scores twice, Villarreal's defense struggles and Los Blancos win.

Pick: Real 2, Villarreal 1