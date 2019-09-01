Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: La Liga Matchday 3 prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online
Here's what to know about Sunday's showdown
Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane take on Villarreal this Sunday in La Liga action as part of Matchday 3. Real is coming off a poor draw last week at home to Real Valladolid, while the Yellow Submarine lost 2-1 to Levante thanks to conceding two penalty kicks. Both teams hope to enter the international break with some momentum as they close out the matchday in Spain. Here's everything you need to know:
La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Villarreal
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 1
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Location: Estadio de la Ceramica
- TV channel: beIN Sports
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Odds: Real Madrid -120 | Villarreal +270 | Draw +315
Storylines
Real Madrid: Los Blancos really struggled last week and are missing that creativity that Eden Hazard can bring. But it looks like the former Chelsea star will miss yet another match while he aims to recover from a thigh injury. Real Madrid has more than enough to win this one and Vinicius Junior will be tasked with being electric in the final third, but the creativity will need to come from somebody out of the midfield.
Villarreal: There were some high expectations for this season, and it is early, but six goals conceded in the first two games is concerning. Raul Albiol was brought in from Napoli to help solidify the backline, but the unit lacks chemistry that will only be created by more matches together.
Real Madrid vs. Villarreal: prediction
Karim Benzema scores twice, Villarreal's defense struggles and Los Blancos win.
Pick: Real 2, Villarreal 1
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Neymar reportedly opts to stay at PSG
It looks like Neymar will remain with PSG after he appeared to be on the way to Barcelona
-
Complete Premier League schedule
The fourth matchday of the 2019-20 Premier League season is underway
-
Matchday 4: Liverpool rolls again
Manchester United struggled once again
-
Juve vs. Napoli preview
The top two teams in Serie A square off on Saturday
-
Fabian, Union prep for Atlanta United
The Mexican international and his team will be tested in a big-time battle on Saturday