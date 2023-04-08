Real Madrid come into Saturday's La Liga clash with Villarreal CF 12 points behind leaders Barcelona but Los Blancos just knocked their bitter rivals out of the Copa del Rey in the final Clasico of the season. Karim Benzema's exceptional hat-trick as part of a 4-0 rout at Camp Nou comes off the back of a 6-0 thumping of Real Valladolid and guarantees that Carlo Ancelotti's side have something to fight for domestically. Villarreal are four points off a UEFA Champions League spot with four wins from their last five unbeaten after putting a poor run of four straight losses behind them. Quique Setien's men will fancy themselves to make life tough for Real.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Apr. 8 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 8 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid TV/Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real -200; Draw: +340; Valladolid +500 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Real: Ferland Mendy likely remains out having missed the Barca thumping with patience wearing thin at Santiago Bernabeu over his constant injury issues. Antonio Rudiger made the bench in Catalonia but was a doubt pregame with a knee issue and did not feature -- he could be rested again here.

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Villarreal: Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin and Gerard Moreno all missed the win over Real Sociedad but Alex Baena returned from suspension. Giovani Lo Celso came on as a substitute and will hope to break into the starting XI here.

Prediction

This one should be tight but Real have shown greater appetite of late and could continue that against Villarreal ahead of the Champions League return. Pick: Real 2, Villarreal 1.