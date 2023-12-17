Real Madrid host Villarreal on Sunday with top spot in their sights after Girona pulled away last weekend. Los Blancos dropped points against Real Betis which enabled the Catalan side to leapfrog Carlo Ancelotti's men thanks to a win over Barcelona. Real have still lost just once all season which came against Atletico Madrid while Villarreal are 13th in the table and lost to Real Sociedad last time out. Marcelino is now in charge so El Submarino Amarillo can hope for future improvement. Europe is a big ask for Villarreal right now while Real will hope to be in top spot come 2024 although Girona currently lead the way ahead of next week's UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Sunday, Dec. 17 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 17 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain

Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid, Spain TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try for free)

Odds: Real Madrid -450; Draw: +550; Villarreal +900



Team news

Real Madrid: Aurelien Tchouameni is expected back but Dani Carvajal, Vinicius Junior, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler, Militao and Courtois remain out for Ancelotti. Toni Kroos, Antonio Rudiger and Ferland Mendy are expected to return while Joselu should start once more and Lucas Vazquez could continue at right-back Carvajal's place.

Potential Real Madrid XI: Kepa; Vazquez, Rudiger, Alaba, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Modric; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Joselu.

Villarreal: Santi Comesana, Aissa Mandi, Yeremi Pino and Denis Suarez are unavailable while Alexander Sorloth returned in midweek and should partner Gerard Moreno and possibly Ilias Akhomach. Marcelino should be able to align Dani Parejo and Etienne Capoue in the middle while Adria Alti could also be asked to fill in at left-back.

Potential Villarreal XI: Jorgensen; Foyth, Albiol, Gabbia, Alti; Capoue, Parejo, Baena; Akhomach, Sorloth, G Moreno.

Prediction

This should be straightforward enough for Real and Villarreal's turnaround in form will have to come elsewhere. Although not a thrashing, this should end the visitors' good record against Los Blancos which dates back to 2021. Pick: Real Madrid 2, Villarreal 0.