Real Madrid vs. Villarreal live stream info, TV channel: How to watch La Liga on TV, stream online
Real Madrid is stuck in fourth place and looking to climb the table
Real Madrid welcomes Villarreal to the capital on Saturday for a league clash between two teams that aren't quite where they want to be. Real is in fourth and 16 points back of Barcelona, while Villarreal is sixth but just four points behind Real for the final Champions League spot.
Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:
How to watch
When: Saturday at 10:15 a.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
Real Madrid controls the middle of the pitch and gives Victor Ruiz and company trouble in the final third to win comfortably. Real Madrid 3, Villarreal 0.
