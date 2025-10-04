Real Madrid will face Villarreal on Saturday at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu before the second international break of the 2025-26 season. The team coached by Xabi Alonso had won all six LaLiga matches they'd played before losing 5-2 in the Madrid Derby against Atletico Madrid last week, and Saturday's clash against Villarreal is the perfect chance for them to react in front of their home fans. At midweek, Los Blancos faced a 4000-mile trip to play against Kairat in the second matchday of the league phase in the Champions League, a game won 5-0 by Alonso's side. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's match.

How to watch Real Madrid vs. Villarreal, odds

Date : Saturday, Oct. 4 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Saturday, Oct. 4 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid

: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu -- Madrid Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Madrid -233; Draw +408; Villarreal +500

What Real Madrid are saying

The Spanish coach spoke ahead of the Villarreal match and explained how he's expecting his team to react after the disappointment of the Atletico Madrid defeat.

"What I'm thinking about is how I want us to react. I want us to play well, with intensity, quality and as a team. I'm not asking for anything, we have to be the ones to give it everything. We have to be proactive with our game because we know that's the best way for people to enjoy it. We want that and we want to win the match, but in the way we intend to. We spend a lot of time together and we have that intimacy of preparing for matches, celebrating victories and feeling the pain of defeats. That brings us closer together and makes us very united. I have always noticed that confidence and closeness with the players, knowing my place. But respecting each other and working hand in hand. That is fundamental for me."

Possible lineups

Real Madrid XI: Thibaut Courtois; Raul Asencio, Eder Militao, Dean Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni; Arda Guler, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior; Kylian Mbappe.

Villarreal XI: Luiz Junior; Santiago Mourino, Rafa Marin, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona; Pape Gueye, Thomas Partey, Alberto Moleiro; Tani Oluwaseyi, Georges Mikautadze, Manor Solomon.