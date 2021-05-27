As reported first by our own Fabrizio Romano, Zinedine Zidane has left Real Madrid for the second time as head coach.

The 48-year-old Frenchman's exit was confirmed by the Spanish giants on Thursday after a 2020-21 season without any silverware.

Zidane led Real during a glittering spell between 2016-18 which included three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles and he managed to land La Liga and the Supercopa in his second spell from 2019-21.

Real Madrid C. F. announces that Zinedine Zidane has decided to bring an end to his current spell as head coach of our club. We must now respect his decision and express our gratitude for his professionalism, dedication and passion over the years and what he means to Real Madrid. Zidane is one of Real Madrid's great icons and his legacy extends beyond what he has achieved as a coach and player at our club. He is aware that he has a place in the hearts of the Real Madrid fans and that he will always have a home at Real Madrid.

The FIFA World Cup and UEFA European Championship-winning former France international has cut a tired figure at times during his second spell on the bench in Madrid.

Want more from the beautiful game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Zidane's exit also comes at a time when Los Blancos are expected to make sweeping changes to the squad due to a trophyless campaign and financial pressures brought on by COVID-19 and the Super League failure.