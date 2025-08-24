Kicking off the season with a victory and a goal from Kylian Mbappe, it felt like nothing changed from last season for Real Madrid, but that's where the similarities ended. Xabi Alonso is at the helm in charge of an almost entirely new look backline that held Osasuna to only two shots, none of which were on target, but struggles still remained.

At home at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid are supposed to dominate and make things look easy, which didn't happen opening the season. From a new manager to transfers and coming off a long season with the Club World Cup, there are plenty of reasons for that, but Los Blancos can't afford to slip up as their LaLiga matches get harder. Rodrygo's potential transfer away is looming over the club, while Vinicius Junior still wasn't at his best to open the season, and Jude Bellingham is currently sidelined for three months after suffering shoulder surgery.

How to watch Real Oviedo vs. Real Madrid, odds

Date : Sunday, Aug. 24 | Time : 3:30 p.m.

: Sunday, Aug. 24 | : 3:30 p.m. Location : Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere -- Oviedo, Spain

: Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere -- Oviedo, Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Real Oviedo +850; Draw +460; Real Madrid -350

If Vini Jr. is still going to struggle and fail to support Mbappe, the early hook that he received could quickly turn into a benching as Alonso figures out how to best balance his squad. That's something the Spanish manager has already alluded to in his pre-match media availability.

"I said the other day that the context of the World Cup is a little different, now we've only played one game and the statistics have to be taken with a pinch of salt," Alonso said, "all the players are important and I'm counting on them, and since I make the squad list, anyone can be a starter."

Alonso will need to figure out who his secondary attacker is to take pressure off the Frenchman. Someone who was given that chance in the opener is Arda Guler. Playing a creative role in midfield, it could be a breakout season for him as Alonso has been able to use the Club World Cup to get a look at younger players like him and Gonzalo Garcia. Despite being away from home, facing a newly promoted squad, this is a time when Real Madrid will need to run the score up and create momentum.

Goal difference matters in LaLiga, especially when Barcelona can score five in the blink of an eye. Just winning is good, but winning emphatically is what's going to help reestablish Real Madrid as the favorites for the title while taking advantage of their rivals. Atletico Madrid already only have one point through two matches, so despite it only being matchday two, Real Madrid can already open a gap over their crosstown rivals before they even meet.