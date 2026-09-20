With a little more than a minute on the clock in stoppage time, Real Madrid's Bernardo Silva stood with the ball at his feet yards from the penalty area with a wide selection of teammates in front of him, eager to flick the ball into the back of the net for an equalizer at Atletico Madrid. It was not hard to envision Silva pulling this off, not only because of his own skill but because Los Blancos are the kings of nicking points off opponents on days they did not deserve them. The fact that Silva's free kick was this valuable was down to a stroke of luck – they underwhelmed for 85 minutes but Antonio Rudiger's 89th-minute goal off a set piece meant they needed just one more thing to go right to take home a point they did not deserve.

Silva's strike, though, was flat.

The ball landed to an opponent in short order, who cleared the ball out of the box without an extraordinary effort. Real Madrid would leave the Metropolitano Stadium with a 2-1 loss that puts them six points behind LaLiga leaders Barcelona. Jose Mourinho's side were third at the final whistle but could end the weekend in fourth as long as Real Betis pick up at least a point at Deportivo La Coruna.

Los Blancos' misfortune is well-earned, no matter how you look at Sunday's defeat to their crosstown rivals. Prone to complaints about referees, Real Madrid may try to string together the argument that Dean Huijsen's 53rd-minute red card for the denial of a goalscoring opportunity and the subsequent penalty scored by Alejandro Grimaldo wrecked their game plan. They would not exactly be wrong – it is obviously harder to win a game down a man and a goal – but the mess was of the visitors' creation, and the problems began long before the center back was sent off.

The Madrid derby is one of the more intriguing games on LaLiga's schedule but the first half was as dull as it gets, neither team living up to the billing. The pair combined for 10 shots that generated a total of 0.22 expected goals, only one of those attempts landing on target. Both Real and Atleti were at fault for the lifeless display but at least manager Diego Simeone had the foresight to do something about it. The Atleti boss brought on midfielder Koke for center back Marc Pubill at halftime, shifting Marcos Llorente from his central midfield role next to Johnny Cardoso to wingback. The plan worked – Atleti were too respectful to the visitors in the first half but those switches allowed them to exploit their opponents' tepid play and in particular their disorganized defense. Huijsen's red card was a natural result; Grimaldo's spot kick a deserved reward.

Real Madrid had no way to wrestle the ball back from Atleti, who boasted 65% possession after the break, but their uninspiring first-half showing was already an example of that. The stretch after Huijsen's red card only exaggerated the experience – Atleti were wreaking havoc, bagging a second in quick succession thanks to Jonathan David in the 59th minute. Los Blancos were entirely unsure what to do as the game wore on, unsettled about what their next move might be.

Mourinho made a range of substitutes that have the ability to pull something out of nowhere in Silva, Rudiger, Eduardo Camavinga and Yan Diomande and it seemed like that was the manager's only move. Diomande, along with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, who he shared the pitch for much of his shift, are the type of players one can trust with the responsibility to figure it out themselves but that is ultimately an approach that only works so often, even if Real Madrid have tested those particular limits. Again, a cohesive idea was hard to spot – Mourinho could have asked those players to win the ball and make a fast and furious dash for goal, something they sometimes looked interested in doing. Los Blancos never actually committed to that plan, or any plan, for that matter, their coach's indecision proving costly.

None of this comes as an actual surprise to anyone paying attention. Real Madrid have been in the midst of the game's most expensive vibes-only strategy without realizing that the approach was always destined for an expiration date. The decision to hire Xabi Alonso a year ago seemed to be in recognition of that fact but his short-lived spell was an example of the team's descent into aimlessness, none of their moves making much sense since. Mourinho's hire is the cherry on top – he is more than a decade removed from his last league title with Chelsea, the 2016-17 UEFA Europa League triumph with Manchester United and the 2021-22 UEFA Conference League win with Roma, the only highlights since.

Mourinho's ability to build teams with clear identities has declined in the last decade, the manager bouncing around Europe, landing different jobs but failing to really leave a mark. He's reduced to narratives now but the spectacle of Mourinho is as tired as his game plan – he brought pieces of paper to his post-match press conference on Sunday to argue that Atleti committed two different fouls worthy of a red card and decided it was the full story of the match. It makes him more undeniably interesting than his counterparts but more than two decades after making a name for himself at Porto, none of it comes as a surprise – he is no longer box office material.

"We can skip the press conference because the history of the match is right here. Those are two clear red cards," Mourinho said. "The appointment committee must be very pleased. Everything has been very strange."

His antics merely distract from the task at hand, which was never supposed to be the Mourinho experience at its very best, but he is hardly the only culprit. He inherited a team that cannot get out of its own way, doomed because its leaders, like club president Florentino Perez, refuse to acknowledge that squad imbalance will cost them season after season. For all of Real Madrid's individual quality, there is no cohesion to speak of and it has resulted in their stars essentially marking themselves as present but failing to do anything but confirm their attendance. Seven games into a season is almost too early to ring the death knell but after two trophyless seasons for Real Madrid, it is hard to envision them actually mounting a title charge this time around, either.