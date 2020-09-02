Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale said that he would consider a move back to the Premier League if he is allowed to the leave the Spanish champions. The Welsh international, currently on duty with his country ahead of UEFA Nations League play, has never been a first-choice player for manager Zinedine Zidane.

Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real, including one where he scored a stunning bicycle kick vs. Liverpool in the final, he has never been a fan favorite at the Santiago Bernabeu. It feels like the 31-year-old is at a crossroads in his career, and he's been linked with a move to China for a couple years now, even coming close to making the move.

It also feels like Bale, who began his career at Southampton in the 2006-07 season, has more of a chance of leaving the club than playing an important role, but those moves haven't materialized. He hopes they will soon.

"If those [Premier League] options arise, it is something I'd look at for sure," he told Sky Sports. "We'll see what happens. We have plenty of time in this transfer window and a couple of others as well. Time will tell but mainly I think the reason is that the decision is in Real Madrid's hands."

Bale still has two more years left on his contract from the deal he signed back in 2016.

"I tried to leave last year but they blocked everything at the last second. It was a project I was excited for but it didn't materialize," Bale said, with that move believed to be in China. "There have been other instances where we have tried to go but the club won't allow it or they've done something. It's down to the club. I want to play football, I am still motivated to play football, so I guess it's on the club. They are in control of everything. I have a contract, all I can do is carry on what I am doing and hopefully something comes up."

If he does leave, a club like Manchester United would expected to be interested, as well as his former club Tottenham. Bale still has more than enough to be a consistent top player, he just needs the minutes to do so. Whether it is Europe, China or maybe even MLS, he realistically has a few more quality years at a top level.

Bale helped Wales advance to the semifinals of Euro 2016. He had averaged 20 goals a season during his first three campaigns in Spain. He had just three goals in 2019-20, which was his lowest output since the 2009-10 season with Tottenham.