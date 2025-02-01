Real Madrid have dealt with numerous injuries lately, but with defender Antonio Rudiger needing to be subbed out in the 15th minute of their match facing Espanyol on Saturday, manager Carlo Ancelotti will be sweating. They result, too. The German defender appeared to suffer a hamstring injury while defending a cross before being withdrawn from the match where he was replaced by young defender Raul Ascencio. Los Blancos would go on to lose the match 1-0 behind a goal from Carlos Romero in the 85th minute dropping their first match after winning five straight in all competitions. This one came against a team that has been a relegation contender.

With the loss, Real Madrid sees their lead in La Liga cut to only one point over Atletico Madrid and Rudiger's injury status will loom large over these next few weeks.

Already starting Aurelien Tchouameni at center back due to Eder Militao being absent with an ACL injury of his own, this could put Madrid's defensive corps in quite a tight spot with big games on the horizon. Not only is there a top-of-the-table clash in the Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid on Feb. 8, but in quick succession, Los Blancos will head to Manchester for the first leg of the Champions League knockout round playoffs against Manchester City.

"He has had a muscle injury. Now they will have to assess it," Ancelotti said after the game.

Asked about whether the club could look into the market for reinforcements before Monday's deadline, Ancelotti said, "Signings? I can't answer you on that. We've talked about it, we've thought about it and we know what we have to do".

Real Madrid expect to win the Champions League each year, not just make it to the round of 16, but if Rudiger isn't ready for the first leg on Feb. 11, they'll struggle to track Erling Haaland and make it out with a victory. When Rudiger went down, while the Real Madrid attack still created chances seeing a goal by Vinicius Junior ruled out by VAR due to a foul, the defense struggled.

Romero's goal came from a fast-break situation where Rudiger would've been well-placed to stop the attacker from getting the ball. Real Madrid won the xG battle 1.81 to 0.31 but that didn't shake out where it mattered in the final score.

Rudiger's physicality and mastery of the dark arts to get into the head of his opponents is something unmatched by other defenders in the world which is why he has become a mainstay in the Real Madrid defense. Of course, there's always the chance that his withdrawal from the Espanyol match is just a precaution to make sure that he's healthy for a busy February, but missing any time would come as a concern.