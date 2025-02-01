Real Madrid have dealt with numerous injuries lately, but with defender Antonio Rudiger needing to be subbed out in the 15th minute of their match facing Espanyol on Saturday, manager Carlo Ancelotti will be sweating. The German defender appeared to suffer a hamstring injury before being withdrawn from the match where he was replaced by young defender Raul Ascencio.

Rudiger seemed to feel discomfort while defending a cross before coming out after being examined by the physios.

Already starting Aurelien Tchouameni at center back due to Eder Militao being absent with an ACL injury of his own, this could put Madrid's defensive corps in quite a tight spot with big games on the horizon. Not only is there a top-of-the-table clash in the Madrid derby with Atletico Madrid on Feb. 8, but in quick succession, Los Blancos will head to Manchester for the first leg of the Champions League knockout round playoffs against Manchester City.

Real Madrid expect to win the Champions League each year, not just make it to the round of 16, but if Rudiger isn't ready for the first leg on Feb. 11, they'll struggle to track Erling Haaland and make it out with a victory.

Rudiger's physicality and mastery of the dark arts to get into the head of his opponents is something unmatched by other defenders in the world which is why he has become a mainstay in the Real Madrid defense. Of course, there's always the chance that his withdrawal from the Espanyol match is just a precaution to make sure that he's healthy for a busy February, but missing any time would come as a concern.