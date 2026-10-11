Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho didn't speak to the media after the game against Villarreal on Saturday as he wanted to "avoid a possible suspension," according to multiple reports. Mourinho, known for his character on and off the pitch, was furious in the second half after VAR decided to call the referee to the monitor and call off the goal scored by Brazilian striker Vinicius Jr., who was also sent off by the referee as VAR review showed he had pulled Nathan Saliba's hair before scoring.

Mourinho, who rejoined Real Madrid as coach in the summer, didn't take part in the media activities and didn't attend the usual post-match press conference at the Bernabeu, following Real Madrid's 1-0 win against Villarreal thanks to the goal of Yan Diomande.

After the game, Vinicius Jr. apologized to fans and his teammates as he posted on Instagram.

"Sorry to the team and the fans," he said.

The Brazilian striker came on in the 52nd minute and was sent off 20 minutes later. Mourinho celebrated alongside his team and ran over to Vinicius Jr. a few seconds before VAR overturned the decision and sent him off.

The Spanish Football Federation rules state that pulling the opponent's hair is considered violent conduct and the sanction (Article 130) is a ban of one to three games. Real Madrid will face Sevilla, Barcelona and Racing Santander, meaning that it is likely that Vinicius Jr. will miss the Clasico against Barcelona on Oct. 25.

Mourinho will be back speaking on Tuesday when Real Madrid will travel to Rome ahead of the second Champions League match of the league phase that will take place on Wednesday at the Stadio Olimpico against AS Roma, live on Paramount+. It will also be the first comeback of the Special One at the Olimpico since he was sacked by the Giallorossi in January 2024.

Mourinho left a lasting legacy at the club he managed from 2021 to 2024, guiding them to their first-ever UEFA trophy by winning the inaugural UEFA Conference League in 2022. He later led the team to the 2023 UEFA Europa League final, where they suffered a penalty shootout defeat to Sevilla. His emotional return to face his former club is set to be one of the most anticipated moments of this Champions League season.