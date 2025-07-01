In some ways, the first matches of Xabi Alonso's spell in charge of Real Madrid were notable because of who was not playing rather than who was. Kylian Mbappe was doomed to miss the group stage as he battled gastroenteritis, while the saga about Rodrygo's uncertain future at the club took another turn as he earned just one start in the team's first four Club World Cup matches. It may not have seemed that way at first, but it was the perfect set-up for the surprise star of Real Madrid's run to the tournament's quarterfinals – Gonzalo Garcia.

The 21-year-old academy product may have started the competition as a placeholder for the more high-profile attackers who were not named to the lineup, but he has quickly earned his spot alongside Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham. He earned his fourth start of the competition on Tuesday and rewarded Alonso for his belief with the game's lone goal in a win over Juventus in the round of 16, his third of the competition. His latest was a header, responding to Trent Alexander-Arnold's well-placed cross with a flick of the head that looked like natural instinct.

Garcia is now amongst the competition's leading scorers, tied with the likes of Bayern Munich's Harry Kane and Manchester City's Erling Haaland with three goals, a sharp contrast from his standing with the team a few weeks ago. Before the Club World Cup began, he had just six appearances for the senior team, perhaps because Real Madrid's former manager Carlo Ancelotti was not exactly known for developing young players. The jury is still out on whether or not Alonso will change course in that department but regardless, Garcia's rise is emblematic of the conditions created by the new-look Club World Cup, good and bad.

Even as teams from outside Europe's collection of elite clubs enjoy their moments in the sun, this tournament still favors them, in theory creating a scenario for managers to tinker with tactics and player selection in the early stages. That is especially true on the back of a long season and arguably even more relevant for Real Madrid, this tournament serving as a first glimpse of Alonso's vision for the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

With Garcia's performances alone, Alonso's experimentation has worked – he has three goals and one assist in 293 minutes, creating three chances along the way. Alonso has already likened him to Raul, Real Madrid's acclaimed goalscorer and fellow academy product, and his notable skill might be a versatility that allows him to play in any position across the front line, a bit unlike the team's high-profile but arguably stubborn attackers. He has played a crucial role as Alonso begins to perfect his version of the team, one that he hopes resembles his high-pressing Bayer Leverkusen side that reflects the current tactical trends of the sport.

Looking beyond Garcia's output, Alonso's plans seem to be coming together. Weeks after they struggled in their 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal to start the competition, they put together a dominant, attack-minded showing against Juventus on Tuesday. It was not always stylish but they outshot Juventus 21-6 and arguably would have scored more than once if Michele Di Gregorio did not come up with 10 saves for the Italian side. Real Madrid managed that performance with a mix of new and old that seems likely to define Alonso's early months at the club – mainstays Bellingham and Vinicius respectively delivered three and four shots, respectively, while Dean Huijsen seemed to settle in more in his new role as a ball-playing center back and Alexander-Arnold made his case as one of the signings of the summer with an assist.

Garcia's emergence, though, offers Real Madrid a depth and variety that was lacking at times as they ended their domestic and continental campaigns trophyless. It bodes well for their chances at the Club World Cup, especially after Manchester City's shock elimination on Monday, and may just provide optimism for the season ahead.