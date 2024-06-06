Paris Saint-Germain have yet to pay Kylian Mbappe the final two months of his salary, per ESPN, as well as the bonus he agreed before he left for Real Madrid this week.

The French champions reportedly owe him around $86 million in total, which consists of his February bonus as well as his wages for April and May. It is unclear whether or not PSG will play him for his June wages, since he technically finished out his contract that expired on June 30.

PSG are holding back the money in an attempt to recoup some for his departure, since they did not receive a transfer fee because Mbappe joined Real Madrid on a free transfer, according to the report. In addition to being contractually owed the money, Mbappe wants the money because he feels he was sidelined in the final months of the season after he told the club about his eventual departure.

The report about Mbappe's missing wages emerged after he blasted his former club in a press conference on Tuesday when he claimed PSG's higher-ups were intent on him not playing at all during the 2023-24 season until manager Luis Enrique and sporting director Luis Campos "saved" him. The club denied posing such an idea, per the ESPN report.

This marks the latest rocky chapter between Mbappe and PSG's leaders, even though his time at the club officially came to a close last month with a win in the French Cup over Lyon. He won six Ligue 1 titles over the course of seven seasons, though it was occasionally an unharmonious tenure in the French capital.