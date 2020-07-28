Watch Now: Real Madrid Can Now Focus On Champions League ( 1:40 )

Real Madrid announced Tuesday that forward Mariano tested positive for COVID-19. The team said the he is in "perfect health condition" and was confined at his home at the time of the announcement.

"Thank you very much for your messages of support," Mariano said in an Instagram Live video, per ESPN. "I'm perfectly well. Thank God both family and my environment are great. I am confined at home and I hope to return to normal soon and return to my teammates and team."

Mariano's positive test comes as the team gathers for practice prior to its Champions League match against Manchester City on Aug. 7. The club said in a statement that players "returned to work under strict health safety guidelines."

While it's not clear how long the forward will be out for, the club made it clear that Mariano would not be traveling to England for the away leg of the match. Real Madrid lost the home leg of the round-of-16 series, 2-1.

The entire club was tested for coronavirus once the players returned from a 10-day break after they won La Liga. The tests were administered on Monday, with Mariano being the only positive test. The Dominican international has made seven appearances for the club this season between La Liga and the Spanish Supercup, scoring just one goal.

Of course, that one goal could not have come at a bigger moment as it sealed a 2-0 win against bitter rivals Barcelona.