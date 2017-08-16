Real Madrid's next big star is Asensio and he's scoring amazing goals vs. Barcelona

You've heard plenty about some of the best young players in the world like Ousmane Dembele, Kylian Mbappe and others, but even they might not have the type of impact in the end as one rising star.

Meet the next big thing in world soccer -- Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, who is quickly becoming Real's second best player and one of the world's best.

He goes by Marco, by you could also call him "that guy who makes Barcelona look silly." He did this on Wednesday as Real won the Spanish Super Cup over its rival:

Meet Asensio

Asensio is a rising star for club and country. Getty Images

He's not a homegrown Madrid product, in fact he didn't even come from a big club. Born in Palma, Asensio joined Real Madrid as a youth player from island club Mallorca, who some basketball fans may know of since former NBA star Steve Nash is a part-owner.

The 21-year-old joined Real late in 2014 for just $4.5 million.

How has he been at Real Madrid?

Asensio was little known a year ago as the campaign got underway. After joining as a highly-rated midfielder, the now-Spain international got more playing time as last season went on, scoring 10 goals in 38 matches (including a goal in the Champions League final) and out-shining the likes of James Rodriguez and others. Smooth on the ball and with a brilliant strike and world-class creativity, his confidence and performances continues to increase in quality and he'll be a focal point of Real's attack as La Liga kicks off this weekend.

What's his role under Zidane?

Zinedine Zidane deploys him as an attacking midfielder but provides him with the fluidity to move out wide. Because of his speed, when the ball tucks into the middle and he doesn't have it, you'll see him go outside to the left.

His main objective, however, is to receive the ball near the final third, find a player through or just do what he did on Wednesday against Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. For those counting, he's got two golazos against Barca in the span of four days, with this wonderful goal in the first leg on Sunday.

Asensio with one heck of a goal. 10 men Madrid lead 3-1 at the Camp Nou. pic.twitter.com/5Bt46J8DPd — Mootaz (@MHChehade) August 13, 2017

Oh, and if you recall -- he scored against Barca in the Clasico in Miami on July 29. Three goals in three matches against Barcelona in a few weeks? Yeah, that will win the hearts of Real fans.

As a result of his impact, he has done enough to be a starter for this team but will likely split time between the starting lineup and the bench, being used as a super sub. But for the next few weeks, you can expect to see a lot of him.

With Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for the first four matches of La Liga, Asenio will be looked at as the engine in the final third and will play quite a bit.

What's his market value?

In a sane transfer market, probably around $50 million. In this crazy one, more around $100 million.

What's his potential?

He's got the potential to be the very best attacking midfielder in the world and a future Ballon d'Or winner. He's aware of what's around him, plays like a World Cup veteran and can demolish a defense in any moment.

He's the face of Real Madrid once Ronaldo hangs it up. And he's already arrived.