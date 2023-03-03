You've made it through another week! Your reward? As ever, it's more soccer. Happy Friday, I'm Mike Goodman and I'm here to set you up for another big weekend. On tap, we're going to look at why Thursday's El Clasico loss might spell trouble for Real Madrid, we've got two of England's rivals squaring off, and Jose Mourinho-less Roma facing Juventus in a crucial battle for European places between Serie A heavyweights. Let's get to it.

All times U.S./Eastern

Friday

🇮🇹 Serie A: Napoli vs. Lazio, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Saturday

🇮🇹 Serie A: Fiorentina vs. Milan, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🇦🇷 Argentina: Lanus vs. River Plate, 5:15 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Sunday

🇮🇹 Serie A: Roma vs. Juventus, 2:45 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Women's Super League: Man United vs. Leicester, 7:30 a.m. ➡️ Paramount+

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 SPL: St. Mirren vs. Celtic, 10 a.m. ➡️ CBS Sports Network

🇦🇷 Argentina: Huracan vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m. ➡️ Paramount+

Friday

🇩🇪 Bundesliga: Dortmund vs. Leipzig, 2:30 p.m.

Saturday

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Manchester City vs. Newcastle, 7:30 a.m.

🇺🇸 MLS: LAFC vs. Portland Timbers, 4:30 p.m.

🇺🇸 MLS: St. Louis City vs. Charlotte FC, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 EPL: Liverpool vs. Man United, 11:30 a.m.

🇪🇸 La Liga: Barcelona vs. Valencia, 10:15 a.m.

⚪️ Post-Clasico problems for Real Madrid

It wasn't exactly an affair to remember at the Bernebau, but a win is a win for Barcelona and they get to return home with a 1-0 advantage over their bitter rivals.

After the match, it was actually Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti who seemed happier with his side. When asked whether Barcelona deserved to win, he said: "No, it's pretty obvious. There have hardly been any occasions [for them to score]. I think it's been one of our best games defensively all season."

And, in some respects it was Barcelona manager Xavi who sounded like the losing manager when assessing his own team's performance. "We defended well without the ball. We fought well without the ball. People are supportive," he said. "I am satisfied, but we have to improve how we play with the ball; we cannot give dominance to the opposition. I'm satisfied with the result and not so much with the game."

Despite those assessments, however, this loss shines a light on some growing problems for Real Madrid, specifically their struggles with depth. Here's more from Chuck Booth on the game:

Booth: "There were times when Real Madrid were one of the deepest squads in the world, but that isn't the case this season. Despite still splashing cash, it feels wrong to call this edition of the squad "Galacticos" since only 13 players have logged more than 1,000 league minutes. It feels like Ancelotti doesn't trust his depth players and a lot of that has to do with the fitness of Eden Hazard. Earlier this season, the Belgian was given minutes to see if he could perform as a false nine when Benzema was injured. He couldn't. Now he's out of the rotation and the squad is desperately thin up front."

The problem for Real Madrid isn't that they can't be magical. Anybody who watched them stage a warp-speed comeback from down 2-0 to up 5-2 at Anfield in the Champions League can tell you all about their mystical powers. It's just that they don't seem to have enough in the tank to bring the full brunt of their powers to bear every week. It's why they can show flashes in Europe but still limp to the finish line against Barcelona midweek. And more importantly, it's why they currently trail the Catalan club by seven points in league play. Their stars are still stars, but it just seems like maybe there simply aren't enough of them.

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

🔴 Mind games for Liverpool and United

Manchester United and Liverpool are arguably England's biggest rivals. And when they face each other Sunday, it will be a battle between two teams who have their heads in very different places, and nowhere is that more apparent than in their respective Brazilian midfielders. James Benge has more on this matchup:

Benge: "United's resolve has grown around midfielder Casemiro while Liverpool's has just about crumbled. Where once Jurgen Klopp's side might have responded to setbacks by shrugging off their concerns and diving back into the fray, they now seem to step deeper into the mire. No one seems more reflective of that than the Reds' own Brazilian anchor. Fabinho's decline may be startling but the explanation is simple. Since moving to England in the summer of 2018, the 28-year-old has played 15,323 minutes of club football in addition to another 1,220 for his national team. That's nearly 184 full games. In 2021-22 alone, he played the equivalent of 41 90-minute games as he and his teammates took every competition in which they were involved down to the final kicks of the final game."

And now let's get to some links:

SportsLine has you covered with this week's best bets.